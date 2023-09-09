Prince Nana Reportedly Signs New AEW Contract

It looks like Prince Nana will be remaining “#AllElite” for the foreseeable future.

Fightful Select is reporting that The Mogul Embassy member signed a new multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the report, Prince Nana’s work in AEW has been well-received behind-the-scenes, including from other members of the talent roster.

While specific terms of the new deal are not known, we can report that Prince Nana’s new AEW deal was done at some point in the last month.

Prince Nana has been with AEW, including Ring Of Honor, since 2022.