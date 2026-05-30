Pro Wrestling Noah Global Tag League Night 4 Results – May 30, 2026

Hiroto Tsuruya defeated Ryusei via Single Leg Crab (7:03)

8 Man Tag Team Match

White Raven Squad (Tetsuya Endo, Hayata & Kenta) & Katsumi Inahata defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos #2), Black Menso-re & Amakusa via Double Team Facebuster on Menso-re (6:19)

Jun Masaoka defeated Midori Takahashi via Gedo Clutch (4:43)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Global Tag League

God Chairman (Masa Kitamiya & Takashi Sugiura) (2) defeated Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) (4) via Hurricanrana on Gallows (10:22)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Global Tag League

Sunsetters (Yoshiki Inamura & Stallion Rogers) (4) defeated Real Outcasts (Tadasuke & Ozawa) (0) via From Dusk Till Dawn on Tadasuke (11:32)

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Team Noah (Atsushi Kotoge & Hi69) defeated Yuto Koyonagi & Eita & Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Alejandro & Daiki Odashima via European Clutch on Alejandro (9:36)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2026 Global Tag League

All Rebellion (Kaito Kiyomiya & Harutoki) (2) defeated GHC Tag Team Champions Los Tranquilos De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Bushi) (4) via Skywalk Elbow on Bushi (15:24)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Global Tag League

Passion Max (Manabu Soya & Yuki Iino) (4) defeated MaruKen (National Champion Naomichi Marufuji & Kenoh) (2) via Jonetsu Is on Kenoh (20:28)

Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- GHC Tag Team Champions Los Tranquilos De Japon & Good Brothers (4 Points) (2-1)

2nd Place- Elegant Darkness, All Rebellion & God Chairman (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Lykos Gym (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B

1st Place- Sunsetters & Passion Max (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- MaruKen (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Beast Funkies & TWP Sqwad (0 Points) (0-1) & Real Outcasts (0 Points) (0-2)