Pro Wrestling Noah N1 Victory Night 2 Results – September 11, 2025

Note: Ozawa has to forfeit the rest of his matches due to a foot injury so everyone expect Marufuji will get 2 points

6 Man Tag Team Match

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Los Golpeadores (Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf) & Junta Miyawaki defeated All Rebellion (Kai Fujimura & Alejandro) & Atsushi Kotoge via Sunshine School Boy on Fujimura (8:42)

Tag Team Match

The Daikis (Daiki Odashima & Daiki Inaba) defeated Black Menso-re & Amakusa via Spear on Menso-re (0:22)

Tag Team Match

The Daikis (Daiki Odashima & Daiki Inaba) defeated Black Menso-re & Amakusa via Wrench-back style Manjigatame on Menso-re (3:43)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Jack Morris (6) defeated Ricky Knight Jr (4) via Tiger Driver (10:24)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Kazuyuki Fujita (4) defeated Daga (2) via Beast Bomb (3:53)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Tetsuya Endo (2) defeated Ulka Sasaki (0) via Modified Shooting Star Press (10:32)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (4) defeated Kaito Kiyomiya (2) via Strangle Hold Gamma (11:34)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Manabu Soya (2) defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta (0) via Jonetsu DDT (12:07)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Naomichi Marufuji (4) defeated Kenoh (2) via Roll Up (14:35)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Daiki Inaba (2) defeated Ozawa (0) via Forfeit (0:00)

Standings After Night 2

Block A

1st Place- GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya & Kazuyuki Fujita (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Kaito Kiyomiya, Tetsuya Endo, Manabu Soya & Daga (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta & Ulka Sasaki (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B

1st Place- Jack Morris (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- National Champion Galeno & Naomichi Marufuji (4 Points) (2-0) & Ricky Knight Jr (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Daiki Inaba & Harutoki (2 Points) (1-1) & Kenoh (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Ozawa (0 Points) (0-7) (He had to forfeit his last 6 matches)