Pro Wrestling Noah N1 Victory Night 5 Results – September 15, 2025

Tag Team Match

Team Noah (Mohammed Yone & Go Shiozaki) defeated Junta Miyawaki & Amakusa via Lariat on Miyawaki (10:04)

Tag Team Match

Daiki Odashima & Kai Fujimura defeated Naomichi Marufuji & Black Menso-re via Final Cut on Menso-re (5:32)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Jack Morris (10) defeated Harutoki (2) via Tiger Driver (10:22)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

National Champion Galeno (8) defeated Ricky Knight Jr (6) via Galeno Special (11:04)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (6) defeated Daga (2) via Stranglehold Gamma (9:44)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Kenoh (6) defeated Daiki Inaba (2) via Kenoh Special (12:58)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Kaito Kiyomiya (4) defeated Ulka Sasaki (2) via Skywalk Elbow (11:30)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Tetsuya Endo (6) defeated Kazuyuki Fujita (8) via Crucifix Pin (7:00)

Standings After Night 5

Block A

1st Place- Kazuyuki Fujita (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (6 Points) (3-2) & Tetsuya Endo (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta & Kaito Kiyomiya (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Ulka Sasaki & Daga (2 Points) (1-3) & Manabu Soya (2 Points) (1-2)

Block B

1st Place- Jack Morris (10 Points) (5-1)

2nd Place- National Champion Galeno (8 Points) (4-0)

3rd Place- Ricky Knight Jr & Kenoh (6 Points) (3-2) & Naomichi Marufuji (6 Points) (3-1)

4th Place- Daiki Inaba (2 Points) (1-4) & Harutoki (2 Points) (1-3) (Eliminated)

Last Place- Ozawa (0 Points) (0-7) (He had to forfeit his last 6 matches)