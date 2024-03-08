Pro Wrestling NOAH Returning To The United Kingdom

The following was issued to PWMania.com:

Pro Wrestling NOAH, Japan’s leading professional wrestling company is pleased to announce their return to the U.K. after over a decade for a three-day tour in September 2024.

The tour begins in Edinburgh on Friday 6th September, followed by Manchester the following afternoon and concluding at the iconic Electric Ballroom on 8th September.

NOAH’s top stars will be seen, many for the first time, on U.K. soil, with Japanese legend NaomichiMarafuji competing on all dates.

Other talent will be announced over the next few weeks and these dates will feature a full NOAH roster appearing in the United Kingdom, supported by some of PROGRESS’s top talent.

Narihiro Takeda, director of NOAH expressed his pride on the announcement, “We are delighted to be visiting the U.K. in September for our largest U.K. tour ever. We have very many fans here who we know are very excited to see Marafuji and many of our other top stars. We wish to thank PROGRESS for all their help in our partnership with them.”

Martyn Best, co-owner of PROGRESS, “We have been honoured to be working with NOAH since last year, and having seen Yoichi and Ozawa on our recent shows we are sure all wrestling fans will be very excited to have the opportunity to see three full NOAH shows in September.”

FULL DATES:-

Friday 6th September – Edinburgh – O2 Academy evening show 7pm

Saturday 7th September – Manchester – O2 Ritz afternoon show 3pm

Sunday 8th September – London – Electric Ballroom – afternoon show 3pm

Ticket will be going on sale on Friday 15th March 2024.