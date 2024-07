Pro Wrestling NOAH Reveals Naomichi Marufuji’s Role For WWE SummerSlam 2024

Pro Wrestling NOAH recently announced that Japanese wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji will be appearing as a special guest at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PLE on Saturday, August 3 from the Clevand Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Marufuji will be working the ABEMA broadcast at WWE SummerSlam.

This comes after Marufuji lost a one-on-one match to top WWE star “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 event last July 13.