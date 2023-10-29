Producers For Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by LA Knight taking on Jimmy Uso in Singles action.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the contract signing segment between LA Knight and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well as the singles match between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso.

– Jason Jordan produced the tag team match between The Street Profits and the LWO.

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green match.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Jason Jordan co-produced the segment between 16-time World Champion John Cena, Solo Sikoa and special counsel “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman.

– WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee match.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Bianca Belair promo segment.

– WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the Michin and Zelina vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn women’s tag team dark match.