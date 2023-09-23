Producers For Matches On 9/22 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the September 22, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 9/22/2023

* Jamie Noble produced the John Cena, AJ Styles, and Bloodline promo, as well as the contract signing segment that took place later on.

* Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Street Profits tag team matchup. He also produced the Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark dark match.

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced the Asuka vs. IYO SKY matchup.

* Adam Peare and Robert Roode produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory tag team matchup. Roode also produced the Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Thee Adonis dark match.