Producers For Matches On This Week’s WWE RAW In Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the November 7, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/7/2023

-Michael Hayes produced the tag team match between The New Day and The Judgment Day.

-Shane Helms produced the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa match.

-Shawn Daivari and Adam Pearce produced the Ricochet vs. The Miz. vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar Four-Way match.

-Jason Jordan produced the DIY vs. The Creeds tag team match.

-TJ Wilson & Petey Williams produced the Women’s Contender Battle Royal.

-Abyss produced the Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn world title main event.

-Bobby Roode produced the Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci match and the Indus Sher vs. Meta-Four tag match that will both air on MAIN EVENT.