PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 185 Results – October 26, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 185: Jump In The Line event at the Electric Ballroom in London, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Hyperactive (Anita Vaughan and Safire Reed) defeated LALLIE (Lana Austin and Hollie Barlow).

– Gene Munny defeated Owadasan.

– Simon Miller defeated Mulligan.

– Rayne Leverkusen defeated Rhio (c) to become the new PROGRESS Women’s World Champion.

– Will Kroos (c) defeated Charles Crowley to retain his PROGRESS Atlas World Championship.

– Man Like DeReiss (c) defeated “Blackheart” Lio Rush to retain his PROGRESS Men’s World Championship.

– Diamond Eyes (Nico Angelo and Connor Mills) def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II) (c) and Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) in a Ladder Match to become the new PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Champions.