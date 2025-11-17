PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 186: Noisy Neighbors Results – November 16, 2025

On Sunday, November 16th, 2025, PROGRESS Wrestling returned to the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, for its big event, “Chapter 186: Noisy Neighbors.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event of the show saw the new, and more dangerous than ever before version of Cara Noir battle the “Blackheart,” Lio Rush.

We also saw Will Kroos defend his PROGRESS Atlas Championship against Jay Joshua, Charles Crowley do battle with RPD, Scott Oberman face off with a returning Drew Parker, Rayne Leverkusen defend her newly-won PROGRESS Women’s World Championship against Session Moth Martina, Tate Mayfairs go one-on-one with Kid Lykos, Ethan Allen meet Adam Maxted in singles action, and the former Men’s World Champion, Luke Jacobs, make his return. Check out the full results down below.