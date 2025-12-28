PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 188 Results – December 28, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 188: Unboxing VIII – In Search of Socks event at the Electric Ballroom in London, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Alexxis Falcon defeated Harley Hudson, Lana Austin, Maddy Morgan, Rhio and Hollie Barlow.

– Bullit defeated Charles Crowley.

– Gene Munny and Kouga defeated Trew & Lacey (Mark Trew and Kieron Lacey).

– Drilla Moloney defeated Spike Trivet.

– Simon Miller, Drew Parker and Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) defeated Josh Holly, Scott Oberman and Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II).

– Man Like DeReiss (c) defeated Robbie X to retain his PROGRESS Wrestling Men’s World Championship.

– Rayne Leverkusen (c) defeated Kanji to retain her PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s World Championship.