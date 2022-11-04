PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel Preview

By
Justin Czerwonka
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel takes places this Saturday, and the guys on the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to preview it! Join Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent as they preview the show match by match and give their thoughts and predictions. Give it a listen!

