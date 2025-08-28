Queen Aminata Granted Emergency Passport

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Queen Aminata faced travel complications earlier this week when her backpack, which contained her passport, driver’s license, credit card, glasses, and medication, was stolen.

This incident prevented her from traveling to the UK following last weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Aminata took to her Twitter (X) account to share a photo of her new emergency passport and announced that she has been granted an emergency passport, allowing her to travel back home.

This is what Aminata wrote, “I’m going home tomorrow 🥰”

Aminata competed in the Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show, where she teamed up with Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale. They faced off against Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thekla, and Megan Bayne. In the end, Megan Bayne and the Triangle of Madness emerged victorious in the match.