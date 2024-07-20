Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) Appears At GCW So High And Attacks EFFY

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) held their So High event on Friday. It saw former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) come out in a mask and attack EFFY from behind. Dhesi hit Effy with the Khallas and then revealed his identity.
Dhesi was able to appear on the show as his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired on Thursday after he was released in April.
The Maharaja!!@RajTheMaharaja #GCW #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/Z70AWJkA4t
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) July 20, 2024
HOLY SHIT ITS @RajTheMaharaja! #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/s9NMFOk3p2
— David Lockwood🐝 (@DavidL12645) July 20, 2024