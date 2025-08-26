Rampage Jackson Reveals Racist Death Threats Following Son’s Wrestling Incident

Former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson says he has been bombarded with death threats and racist messages following the controversial incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event over the weekend.

Speaking to TMZ while leaving Los Angeles International Airport on Monday night, Jackson revealed that his social media inboxes have been filled with hateful comments since Saturday. “There’s a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that,” Jackson said. He added that many critics have labeled him a “bad father,” calling the backlash “uncalled for.”

The controversy began when Raja Jackson entered the ring during Saturday’s KnokX Pro event in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old MMA fighter was reportedly supposed to take part in a planned spot to get “payback” on wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith), who had hit him with a beer can earlier in the night. Instead, Raja legitimately knocked Stu unconscious and continued throwing punches until other wrestlers intervened.

Stu was rushed to the hospital with what his brother described as “severe injuries to his head.”

As of Monday evening, Stu was said to be conscious and able to talk.

A GoFundMe set up for his medical expenses has already raised over $60,000, while the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed it is investigating the incident.