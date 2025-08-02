Rayne Leverkusen Named MVP Of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tryouts In New Jersey

WWE has officially named Rayne Leverkusen as the MVP of its SummerSlam 2025 talent tryouts, which took place this week in New Jersey.

The announcement was made Friday via WWE Recruit’s official Instagram page, marking the first time WWE has publicly named an MVP for one of its tryout sessions. “Closing out the #WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tryout with our MVP! Congratulations Rayne and great work to all of the athletes who participated this week!” WWE wrote in the post.

Leverkusen, a standout independent star from London, is well known for her work in UK promotions like PROGRESS Wrestling and Pro-Wrestling: EVE. Her selection as MVP comes amidst growing industry buzz surrounding WWE’s evolving recruitment strategy.

This week’s tryouts featured a star-studded and globally diverse group of prospects. According to sources, notable participants included:

LJ Cleary – Irish standout and fiancé of WWE’s Lyra Valkyria

Ben Bishop – Towering nearly seven feet tall

Goldenboy Santos – Popular prospect from Latin America

Omari – UK heavyweight known for his power and charisma

Meghan Walker – Social media influencer and fitness personality

Leverkusen’s selection is seen as a clear sign of WWE’s shift away from its recent focus on college athletes and toward experienced independent talent. Reports have indicated that WWE’s recruitment strategy is becoming more “open minded,” with increased emphasis on signing polished performers from the global indie scene.

With her MVP award now officially recognized, Rayne Leverkusen could be one step closer to becoming WWE’s next breakout star.