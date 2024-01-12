Reactions Of Those Within AEW To Tony Khan’s Jinder Mahal Social Media Posts

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Jinder Mahal’s world title match on WWE RAW, mentioning that Mahal hasn’t won a televised match in a year. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff and former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman were among those to publicly respond to Khan.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on the situation:

“Here’s the thing, I got a lot of tweets, it was the exact same thing as last time, I got a lot of tweets from people in AEW who were like ‘Why is he doing this on Twitter? This is embarrassing.’ That’s what they said, they said it last time too, I’m sure he’s aware of it. But he sees this as ‘look at all this engagement I get for these tweets and then I can tweet out some promotion for some matches for Wednesday and it’ll help boost the rating’, that’s why he does it.”