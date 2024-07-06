Recent Photo Brock Lesnar Surfaces Online

Although Brock Lesnar has left WWE, some fans hope he will return to WWE television. In the meantime, he is living his best life.

The company chose to distance itself from Lesnar following Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE, which named a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion. On the same day the suit was made public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the former champion.

As a result, WWE removed the former WWE Champion from its plans, which included matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40. GUNTHER has confirmed their plans to work Mania, which is a dream match for many, including the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Dave Meltzer provided the most recent update on his status with the company, noting that WWE’s legal team has yet to clear Lesnar, and he will not return until that happens. That was in May. The lawsuit has been put on hold for several months while the feds look into the allegations made by Grant and other women against McMahon.

As shown below, Lesnar was photographed with a young man while out and about. His daughter is also visible in the background.