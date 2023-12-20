Release Date For Amazon’s “Red One” Film Starring The Rock And Chris Evans Revealed

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has yet another Hollywood role lined up, this time as a co-star in the upcoming film “Red One” with Chris Evans.

The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel.

The Rock, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Amazon MGM Studios, will produce the film, and Chris Morgan will produce as well as oversee the script.

It’s directed by Jake Kasdan, who previously collaborated with The Rock on “Jumanji,” and written by Chris Morgan, who previously collaborated with The Rock on the Fast and Furious spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw.”

“Our movie is a big, fun, action-packed, and fresh new take on Christmas. Think JUMANJI meets MIRACLE ON 34TH ST meets HOBBS & SHAW with a dash of HARRY POTTER and sprinkled on top with my all-time favorite Christmas movie, ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE…,” Johnson previously stated in an Instagram post.

According to Deadline, the film will have an exclusive global theatrical release on November 15, 2024, before being added to Amazon Prime.