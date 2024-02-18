Released WWE Star Makes Return To The Ring In A First-Time-Ever Match

WWE released several stars from their contracts in September due to budget cuts resulting from the merger of WWE and UFC to form TKO, with some moving to NJPW, others to TNA Wrestling, and the remainder working on the independent scene.

Matt Riddle, Elias, Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Mustafa Ali were all let go. For Elias, he has returned to the ring.

Elias worked for WWE from 2014 to 2023, beginning in NXT under the ring name Elias Samson, which he portrayed as a musician. He joined the main roster in 2017 under the name Elias before going on hiatus in late 2021.

He returned the following April as Elias’ younger brother, Ezekiel. He’d cut his hair and shaved his beard. That same year, he was taken off television again before returning as Elias and being released.

Elias, now Elijah, wrestled his first post-WWE match for Wrestling REVOLVER, an independent promotion, at their Whatashow event on Saturday night, facing TNA’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the first time.