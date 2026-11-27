I cover professional wrestling with multiple articles a week, every week throughout the entire year and have done so for the past several years. It can be a grind when the news cycle is dry, and it can be monotonous at times when there’s an overflow of information to cover, but similar to how I take the same viewpoint with my work on the independent scene as an announcer in Pittsburgh, I consider it a privilege to be able to work on stories about professional wrestling online. As I said, I write about the business at least a few times a week and in the process, I write somewhere in the neighborhood of at least 5,000 words a week about sports entertainment. As we know, the narratives of the unique genre span from incredible to shocking, depending on the topic.

However, at this point, I truly don’t know what to say. I was absolutely stunned when I got a text message from one of my friends that said that WWE star, Bronson Reed, who competed on the independent circuit and Japan for several years before he signed a WWE contract, died after he was confirmed on WWE social media pages.

The WWE announced a few hours ago that Bronson Reed, the real-life Jermaine Haley, passed away due to medical complications at the age of just 38.

It just doesn’t make sense how such a massive, athletic brute that was in the best shape of his career since he returned from an injury earlier this year, could die so unexpectedly at such a young age. Just three weeks ago, fans saw the mammoth athlete on their television screens at the Crown Jewel event, where he suffered an injury during a run-in spot during The Vision’s match. It was reported that he sustained broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, being forced to stay in Saudi Arabia to receive treatment after the pay-per-view concluded, but there was nothing to suggest that it might be a life-threatening injury. In some ways, this is similar to the legendary Chris Candido’s death in 2005 after he suffered a broken ankle at the Lockdown pay-per-view. A fluke injury at a pay-per-view that appeared to be nothing more than a setback led to a death because of complications.

As of this writing, there are no details on the cause of death beyond the WWE statement that mentioned his passing was due to medical complications so I’d guess that there might been some type of complication treating the kidney injury.

Sadly, this is the third death in just two months as AEW’s Pac and Andy “The Butcher” Williams both died unexpectedly in September before the tragic passing of Jermaine Haley. The professional wrestling world was still reeling from the previous deaths, especially Pac, as he had worked in both companies and wrestled on pay-per-view against Andrade for All Elite Wrestling the night before he died so there was an added level of shock to the situation. The same thing can be said for Bronson Reed, as he was an active member of the roster that as mentioned, was in the best shape of his career with some of the biggest opportunities of his career in front of him. Despite the myriad of injuries that derailed the origin plans for The Vision faction, the talent that were involved for slated for featured spots on WWE programming.

I could discuss how Johan Rock had a stellar career on the independents and New Japan before he originally inked a WWE deal, but that all seems so secondary. I could detail how Bronson Reed’ original two-year stint in the WWE was partially hindered by the budget cuts of the pandemic, but that all seems so secondary now. Even the fact that not only did he rejuvenate his career by dropping nearly 100 LBS, but probably added years to his in-ring career with a lesser toll on his body is secondary to the current situation.

The friends and family of Jermaine Haley lost someone they cared about, which pales in comparison to the notable accomplishments of a scripted pro wrestling persona. Don’t get me wrong, Bronson Reed was a tremendous performer, but the passing of the man behind the persona is a real-life tragedy.

I can’t imagine the task of the WWE crew, especially his friends and peers, to have to go out to perform at Survivor Series tomorrow night. I understand that the business doesn’t slow down for anyone or anything, but I don’t see how it will be possible that it will be just another night at the office when the news of someone dying that was on the road with them regularly is still so fresh in their minds. Considering the format of the pay-per-view, I don’t think Survivor Series will be framed as a tribute event, but I’d expect Raw to be a special tribute episode for Bronson Reed.

It’s probably not possible to hear the lesson that you should always take the time to appreciate the things and the people that you have in life too often since it’s a wise message, but it certainly seems like we’ve had to be reminded of that lesson far too often in recent months. It just doesn’t make sense for another performer at the highest level of their profession to pass away far too soon. The WWE is the top sports entertainment company in the world and thus, many of the performers are seen as larger-than-life, which is the entire goal of the WWE marketing machine, but situations like this are a harsh reality check that even those that fly through the air to the canvas or crash through tables are just as human as anyone else. Life is just so fragile and when we are reminded of that, it’s a stark contrast to the fast pace of modern society.

I wish I had a better way to explain this, but Bronson Reed was a monster persona that was in the prime of his career and the prime of his life, it just doesn’t translate that he could pass away mere weeks after he saw him on television as that same monster character that many fans got to know in recent years. It’s more heart-wrenching when you take into account that so many of these guys, Andy Williams, Pac, or Bronson Reed are usually kind-hearted guys that are much different from their television personas. By all accounts, as tributes have poured in on social media, the professional wrestling world didn’t just lose another talented performer with the death of Bronson Reed, but it also lost a good man as well.

I’m not religious so I don’t have any explanation or truly comforting words about the prospects of life and death. In my view, if someone gets the chance to live a long life that served as a positive impact on others and the world then it’s a scenario where you can celebrate their life rather than mourn their death. Sadly, I don’t think there’s anything else to do than to mourn the death of Jermaine Haley at this time, specifically because it seemed like he had so much more to do, both inside and outside of the ring. The silver lining, if there is one at all, if that as time and the grieving process heal those affected by his passing, the memory of Bronson Reed’s life and career can be a positive reflection for both his family and his fans.

My sincere condolences to Bronson Reed’s friends and family at this difficult time.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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