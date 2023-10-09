Report: Carlito In For Singles Push Following WWE Fastlane Return

Carlito likes to spit in the faces of people who don’t want to be cool.

Luckily for the LWO, they are pretty cool.

As seen at WWE Fastlane 2023 over the weekend, the former WWE Superstar made his surprise return to the company. This marks the second appearance for the Puerto Rican wrestling star, who also appeared at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico alongside the LWO back in May.

RingSideNews.com is reporting that WWE has “great plans for Carlito” in the pipeline after the former WWE Superstar who has a new contract with the company.

Carlito received a lot of praise after his return at Backlash, because he looked to be in great physical shape, and because he garnered an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe.

Grayson Waller already threw little shot at Carlito, calling his old “Carlito’s Cabana” talk-show segment a “Poor Man’s Grayson Waller Effect.”