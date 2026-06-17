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Report: Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie XO

By
James Hetfield
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Jelly Roll - Bunnie XO
Jelly Roll - Bunnie XO

According to documents obtained by TMZ, music icon Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie XO in Tennessee this past May. Sources have described the split as a “mutual decision” and characterized it as a “private family matter.”

The court documents reportedly detail the couple’s separation date. Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Jelly Roll submitted his petition on May 18, with the separation date listed as May 9. TMZ even obtained photos showing a moving truck outside the former couple’s home in Tennessee amidst their ongoing split.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s relationship spans nearly a decade. The two first met in 2015, prior to his rise to mainstream success. However, their relationship only became romantic the following year. The couple married in August 2016, but they faced an early challenge shortly before the wedding. Reports indicate that just one week before their wedding, Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman.

At this time, neither party has publicly commented on the reported divorce filing, aside from the information attributed to sources familiar with the situation.

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