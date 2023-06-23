Report: Jim Ross Suffered Concussion As Result Of Recent Fall

Jim Ross’ fall is believed to be worse than originally reported.

And it was plenty bad even then!

The WWE Hall of Fame legend documented the fall on social media leading up to his participation on commentary for the CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold main event of the series premiere of AEW Collision last Saturday night in Chicago, Ill.

As noted, Ross shared a photo of himself with a completely swollen shut black eye, and appeared on the broadcast with a very hoarse voice.

After the show, “Good Ole’ J.R.” noted that he was going to take some time off to “heal” from the fall.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com is reporting that “nobody said much more past he believed he had suffered a concussion from the fall, but he’s got that mentality regarding work.”