Report: Mercedes Mone Charging $25,000 Per Independent Appearance

Dave Meltzer shared in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that top AEW star Mercedes Moné charges a $25,000 appearance fee for independent wrestling show bookings. This fee was disclosed after an independent wrestling promoter reached out to Moné’s team regarding a potential booking.

Meltzer emphasized that this price isn’t fixed and can vary depending on the promotion’s location, reputation, or event size.

For comparison, Meltzer noted that top-tier independent stars typically charge around $5,000 per booking, meaning Moné’s reported fee is roughly five times higher than the market average.

Even major international promotions like CMLL and RevPro, which have featured big names such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, rarely charge more than that for single appearances.

This information follows AEW President and CEO Tony Khan’s interview comment that Moné’s commitment to wrestling, rather than financial gain, motivates her participation in independent events.

He also praised her willingness to perform for smaller audiences in less lucrative settings.