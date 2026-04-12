Report: TNA Pulling Talent From Indie Shows Sparks WWE Influence Speculation

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA has withdrawn several of its stars from upcoming independent shows, including events scheduled during WrestleMania week. Moose was set to face an undisclosed opponent at MLP’s Multiverse show next week, while Leon Slater was scheduled to battle Ricochet at the Marl Hitchcock Memorial Show. Both matches were canceled when TNA decided to pull its talent from these events.

Additionally, a match between Nic Nemeth and MJF at Create A Pro’s May 1st show was also canceled. MJF will now participate in an open challenge at that show, while Nemeth will compete against Bear Bronson. MJF has publicly criticized TNA and Carlos Silva multiple times.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, many people involved believe that Silva’s decision to rescind approval for these matches was influenced by WWE. Although Meltzer pointed out that there is no direct evidence to support this claim, one individual within WWE indicated the day before the cancellations that all matches would be pulled, suggesting WWE may have been the driving force behind it. Meltzer emphasized that this belief is simply the prevailing sentiment within the wrestling community and does not constitute direct confirmation.

Furthermore, Meltzer noted that as of April 6th, all scheduled matches were in jeopardy despite being advertised and tickets already sold. The official cancellations occurred on April 8th. It was also mentioned that many TNA talents were unhappy with how the situation unfolded, although no one has publicly expressed their discontent. Meltzer concluded that while this issue may present a short-term public relations challenge for TNA, it is unlikely to have a long-term impact on the company’s business.