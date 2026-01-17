Report: TNA Wrestling Interested In Signing Top Independent Star

TNA Wrestling may be looking to bolster its roster as the company settles into its new chapter on the AMC Network. Following the premiere of Thursday Night iMPACT!, new reports indicate that TNA management—and much of the locker room—are strongly interested in bringing in top independent standout Richard Holliday.

According to The Takedown on SI, Holliday’s name has been circulating heavily backstage, with several wrestlers actively advocating for the company to sign the 33-year-old. The interest reportedly extends beyond talent support, as TNA officials are said to be considering him as a potential addition during this transitional period.

The report notes that creative pitches were floated internally regarding how Holliday could be introduced to the TNA audience. One notable idea would have seen Holliday debut as “Mr. Elegance,” positioned as the on-screen associate of Heather By Elegance.

Ultimately, that role went to AJZ, who appeared on the AMC premiere. “One pitch The Takedown on SI was made aware of was to have Holliday be revealed as Mr. Elegance, a role that would ultimately go to AJZ.”

While it remains unclear whether formal contract talks have begun, the internal momentum behind Holliday suggests he is firmly on TNA’s radar.

Holliday spent six years with Major League Wrestling from 2018 to 2024 and rose to prominence as a member of The Dynasty, alongside current AEW World Champion MJF and Hammerstone.

Over the past year, Holliday has expanded his profile across the independent scene. In 2025, he drew additional attention after refining his character around a “signature move” low blow, earning a WWE tryout and further admiration following his successful battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The reported interest comes during a period of significant roster movement for TNA. The company recently saw The Rascalz depart for AEW, while The IInspiration reportedly wrapped up their run after dropping the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Visa complications have also impacted current talent, including X-Division Champion Leon Slater, who missed the AMC premiere.

With TNA Genesis set for tonight, Saturday, January 17, live from Garland, Texas, TNA is focused on delivering a strong follow-up to its cable debut. Whether Richard Holliday becomes part of that next phase remains to be seen—but internally, the interest appears very real.