Report: WWE Has Strong Interest In NJPW’s Gabe Kidd

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via F4WOnline.com), top NJPW star and former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd is reportedly attracting significant interest from WWE.

Meltzer noted that Kidd’s NJPW contract is likely to expire at the end of the month, as most NJPW talent contracts do; however, he is not entirely certain.

Meltzer added that WWE is very interested in bringing Kidd in full-time, but AEW is also keen on signing him.

Kidd made his professional wrestling debut at 14, using a mask to hide his age. He is a former member of the Bullet Club and its sub-faction, the War Dogs, alongside Alex Coughlin.

Hailing from Nottingham, England, Kidd has aligned himself with the Death Riders during his appearances for the company, although he is not an official member.