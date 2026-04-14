Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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Report: WWE Not Restricting Talent Opinions On Pat McAfee Storyline

By
James Hetfield
-
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee | WWE

Pat McAfee has recently entered the feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Damian Priest commented on the situation during an interview, expressing his dissatisfaction with the angle and admitting that it annoyed him.

According to Fightful Select, sources indicate that WWE does not impose restrictions on talent voicing concerns about McAfee’s storyline or his criticisms of the current WWE product.

The report also noted that WWE is in promotional mode for WrestleMania 42, which takes place this weekend. This week marks one of the busiest media weeks for WrestleMania as they work to sell tickets.

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