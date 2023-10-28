Report: WWE Releases Another Behind-The-Scenes Producer

Jason Cade is no longer working behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Cade was brought in as a producer to help with some women’s matches per a recommendation of T.J. Wilson (Tyson Kidd), who is a respected figure in his role.

While there is no official reason regarding why Cade is no longer with WWE, it is believed that he has been gone for some time after being tried out as a producer for a few months earlier this year.

He has not appeared on internal producer sheets behind-the-scenes in WWE for quite some time, and when he was working, he rarely had solo assignments.

After working during WrestleMania weekend, the decision was apparently made within WWE not to keep him full-time going forward.