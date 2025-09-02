Report: WWE Showing Renewed Interest In The Righteous

According to Fightful Select, long-time ROH stars The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) have informed several promoters that they will be wrapping up their independent bookings in the coming months.

There is reportedly interest from WWE in these wrestling veterans, and many believe they are likely to be signed by the company.

WWE had previously shown interest in Vincent and Dutch, as they participated in the company’s tryouts in December 2022, just before Vince McMahon returned and imposed a hiring freeze following the sale of the company.

The Righteous later signed with AEW/ROH but departed the organization in May.