Report: WWE Ticket Prices Nearly Double Since TKO Merger

According to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, WWE ticket prices have nearly doubled since the company merged with the UFC to form TKO.

Data from Pollstar indicates that the average price for RAW and SmackDown tickets increased from $57 (or $60 when adjusted for inflation) in 2023 to $73 in 2024 ($75 adjusted for inflation), with projections showing a further increase to $118 in 2025.

This increase is significant when compared to the average rise in ticket prices for other live event tours, which typically see prices go from $136 ($144 when adjusted for inflation) to $140 in 2025. In comparison, NBA ticket prices jumped from $118 for the 2023 to 2024 season to $144 for the 2024 to 2025 season.

In contrast, AEW’s ticket prices have decreased during the same period. In 2023, the average AEW ticket price was $52 ($55 adjusted for inflation). In 2024, the average dropped slightly to $51 ($52 when adjusted for inflation), and by 2025, it is projected to be $49.

TKO has faced criticism for the increase in ticket prices, with concerns that WWE is pricing out families. TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro has stated that he believes WWE ticket prices were too low and added that there is “more room to go” for price increases.

Despite the rise in ticket prices, WWE event attendance has not declined. According to WrestleTix, the average number of tickets distributed increased from 9,900 in 2023 to 11,000 in 2024, and it has risen again to 11,500 so far in 2025.