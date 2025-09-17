Rey Mysterio Explains Why Masks Are Sacred In Lucha Libre

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared on “Brown Bag Mornings” to discuss a variety of topics, including the significance of masks in lucha libre. During the interview, Mysterio spoke about the traditions of lucha libre, the history of masks, and their importance to the art form.

Mysterio said, “The mask itself, like you said, it’s very powerful. It’s a lineage. It’s a symbol of what we do in the ring, the pride that we carry, and not because of me, but because of my ancestors, my uncle, the ones who came before my uncle. The lineage of lucha libre and the culture of lucha libre has been represented over the years. It started in 1930. In the 50s, that’s when we had El Santo, Blue Demon come out with the movies. In the 90s, the new generation was coming out, El Hijo del Santo, Blue Demon Jr. We carry this mask to represent our culture, what we love.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)