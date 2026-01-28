Rey Mysterio Injury Update Following WWE RAW Match

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio sustained a legitimate injury during his singles match against Austin Theory from The Vision.

Mysterio had to be escorted backstage by medical personnel after the match, which Theory ended up winning with the help of his faction.

During this chaos, the referee signaled the dreaded “X” symbol as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul continued to attack Mysterio’s allies, Penta and Dragon Lee.

Mysterio did not participate in the post-match segment, which saw Penta receiving a devastating super Spear from Breakker that was originally intended for Mysterio. After being assisted to the back by medical staff, fans expressed concern about Mysterio’s status for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio’s injury is not believed to be serious. Although specific medical details have yet to be released, the WWE Hall of Famer is still set to compete in the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday, and Mysterio has already confirmed his participation in the 30-Man Royal Rumble.