Rey Mysterio Praises Seth Rollins For Giving “Good Criticism” To Wrestlers

During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Rey Mysterio discussed ribbing in wrestling over ring mistakes and how people can be too critical.

“Overall, the evolution of the sport has changed dramatically. There is some ballbusting between the guys that get along in that way. Overall, there are certain talent that sits by the monitor and kind of views the matches as they are going along. There is respected criticism by that certain talent watching it.

One of the guys that likes to sit down and critique matches is Seth Rollins. He’ll sit down, but if you come back from your match and ask Seth, especially if he was sitting down by the monitor, ‘What did you think of the match? What do you think I can do better?’ He would critique you in a good way and that would help you learn how to grow. Dominik is one of those guys, when he comes back, who gets critiqued by Seth because he always sees Seth by the monitor before he comes out and when he comes back. That’s good criticism.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)