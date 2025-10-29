Rey Mysterio Reveals His Picks For Greatest Entrance Theme, Finisher, And Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio participated in a Q&A at the Los Angeles cultural convention, where he discussed various topics with Adrian Hernandez, including his choice for the greatest entrance theme.

Mysterio said, “Man, that is so hard. We got so much new talent, generational that made impacts. Finn Balor had that orchestra theme song. Shinsuke Nakamura had that [hums theme], and the whole crowd would be singing. But to me personally? There’s one that always just stands out. Way before the Stone Cold or The Rock era is ‘Real American,’ Hulk Hogan. Yeah yeah, for real. Rest in peace.”

On the worst gift Dominik ever got him:

“Just to put my son out there, the worst thing he’s bought me. It was on a birthday gift, and we were already going through the story line that we’re going through now, where I’m a ‘deadbeat dad.’ And for a present, he gave me a Padres hat. Which, I love the Padres, but a hat? Come on, dude. He’s making more money than me, and he ain’t buying s**t.”

On his pick for the greatest finishing move:

“It would definitely have to be between the RKO and the [Stone Cold] Stunner. The Stunner is badass.”

On his pick for the greatest heel of all-time:

“Man, when Eddie was a heel — Oh, he was vicious. But you had that fine definition of being a heel and being like, completely not liked? Or like, let’s say Chris Jericho that was a heel, but he f**king made you laugh so much, too. But if I had to pick a real heel — oh man, that is really good. There’s been so many. Ric Flair, without a doubt. He was just — he talked the talk and walked the walk. He was one of those guys that if you wanted to be a bad guy, you wanted to be like him.”

