Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul Announced For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the next WWE premium live event.

As advertised, Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio had their face-to-face confrontation in the ring on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas.

During the segment, Logan Paul called out the WWE Hall of Fame legend, who would go on to offer him a United States Championship opportunity for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event.

The match was made official for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 show, which is scheduled to take place at 1/12c during the afternoon on November 4 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

