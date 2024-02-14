Rhea Ripley Addresses Max Caster Saying Buddy Matthews Was Getting Cucked By A “Kid Named Dominik”

At the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event, Max Caster performed his freestyle rap and claimed Buddy Matthews was being cucked by a “kid named Dominik.” This was a reference to WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who dates Dominik Mysterio on television but is in a real-life relationship with Matthews.

During an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, Rhea mentioned Caster’s line:

“No, I wasn’t expecting it. That’s why I tweeted about it. I was like, ‘Yo, Dom we’re over in two companies.’ I don’t think [Buddy Matthews] was expecting it either, because he didn’t even react to it. He wasn’t really listening too much, but watching it back and getting tagged in things afterward, that’s where he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that’s what he said.’”

“I mean, it’s good for me. It’s good for Dom. At the end of the day, it got us trending on Twitter. It got us trending and if that’s what you want to do in your match, get two other people in the opposite promotion that you’re battling with trending, then I feel like you did the wrong job because you put us over instead of yourself. So that was a mistake on their part. Yes, you can take a shot at my fiance if you want but at the end of the day, Mami’s on top and that’s exactly what happened.”

So, how did Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews feel about Ripley and Dom Mysterio coming up in that Max Caster rap in AEW? pic.twitter.com/bVoFNN9oer — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 14, 2024

Did he just say Cucked by a kid named Dominik?!?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/oOQX0A8Diq — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) May 29, 2023



(quotes courtesy of Robert DeFelice)