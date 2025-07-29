Rhea Ripley On How She Approaches Ideas Pitched To Her By WWE Creative

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley spoke with Sports Illustrated about various topics, including how she manages the ideas pitched to her by the company’s creative team.

Ripley said, “You kind of just try and make it your own. You have to put your personal twist on things. Because sometimes you can give your ideas and have that, like, work together on what is actually being done, but sometimes they’re set on what they want, and you just have to make it into something that represents you how you are.”

“That’s the best that you can do sometimes…”

She added, “That’s the best that you can do sometimes. I feel like we’re all very good at making something our own.”

