Rhea Ripley Weighs-In On The Impact Of Jade Cargill Joining WWE

Rhea Ripley is the latest WWE star to weigh in on Jade Cargill’s signing, as the company continues to hype her arrival.

She was greeted by Triple H at WWE Fastlane last Saturday and Shawn Michaels on Tuesday’s WWE NXT. On Friday’s SmackDown, she also appeared in a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair.

According to WWE sources, the former TBS Champion will be on the RAW brand when that happens.

Ripley discussed the impact of Cargill joining WWE with Sporting News Australia.

“I’m very excited to see what she brings to WWE. I really am. Like you said, she’s a big name and a lot of people are watching and waiting for her debut. We don’t know which brand she’s gonna be on yet. It could be Raw. It could be SmackDown. It could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what’s going on. If it is Raw, I mean, that’s my show. Mami runs Raw. The Judgment Day, we run Raw. If Jade wants to come to my brand, then I would love to step in the ring with her and show her exactly why Mami’s always on top. Because I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other brand, in the other company, and she is fantastic and she believes in herself and she is a star. She believes she’s a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themselves, they are very hard to stop. I’m also Mami. I’m waiting for that day that I do get to step in the ring with her. I think it’s gonna be a very exciting match and just to have someone that’s so physically impressive across the ring from me, it excites me. I love a good challenge and I’m waiting for that day.”

Ripley also discussed her success in WWE.

“I feel like I’m just scratching the surface. I’m the type of person that never thinks that I’m good enough. I always feel like there’s something to do and there’s more to accomplish. I’ve never set goals. I’ve always just wanted to see how far I can go within whatever it is that I’m doing. That being said, in the WWE, I have done some really cool things. I have made a lot of history and I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, but I’m not done yet. I haven’t hit that wall like I want to take over this company. I want to keep going. I just want to see how far I can get. Being Rhea Ripley I want to see how far The Judgment Day can get as well. I never think that I’ve done much, which is wild to say, because I’ve been a part of WWE for six, six and a half years and I’ve accomplished so much, but I’m just not satisfied yet. I feel like there’s just so much more to do. So yeah, I’m just going to keep striving for greatness. Pretty much.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)