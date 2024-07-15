Ric Flair Comments On John Cena Potentially Breaking His World Title Reign Record

John Cena’s career as a wrestler with WWE is about to come to an end. Cena announced last week that he will go on tour for a year, beginning in January. The announcement has sparked speculation that Cena will return for one more title run.

Ric Flair said on Busted Open Radio that he would love for his daughter to break his title record, but he wouldn’t mind if Cena did.

“None,” Flair replied when asked if he has no objections to John Cena breaking his title reign record. “The honest to God truth, I think so much personally of John Cena. He’s just one of those really great guys, in my opinion. And I have known a few. In a perfect world, it would be my daughter which I think would be the biggest thing that could ever happen. I told her one time and she got upset. Not upset but she didn’t like the comparison. I said ‘you’d would be as famous as Serena Williams if you broke that record that’s been there for so long.’ She didn’t like the comparison but she’s as good an athlete as there is alive today. If they do it with John, I have no problem. I’d be the first one to hit the ring and shake his hand. They’re meant to be broken. Sentimentally, I like it but – I’d hit the ring on John. I’d probably take a blade, jump him without telling anybody, have him make a comeback, and give me the same hold.”

Tommy Dreamer joked, “Now Hunter is not gonna call you back.”

Flair stated that he does not believe Cena wants to break the record. He said, “He was such a fan of mine and all that. I personally kind of agree with you. I don’t think he wants to pull the trigger on it.”

Flair went on to say that he would “of course” give Cena permission to break the record if he wanted to. Flair also stated that Randy Orton is another person who deserves to break the record because he has been on top for so long.