Ric Flair Provides Update On Charlotte Flair’s Injury And Recovery

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Flair gave an update on his daughter, Charlotte Flair:

“I was speaking with Dr. Dugan. He’s been there 30 years,” Flair said. “He said Ashley is one of the top three athletes that they have ever done surgery on. Think about that. We’re talking Bo Jackson. We’re talking, I mean, I can go down the list of people. The Tommy John’s. He said we consider her one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, to ever come through the doors.”

Flair continued, “Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it’s unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she’s a different kind of cat.”

Charlotte Flair was seen training in the ring again this week in videos posted to her social media accounts. The most recent video showed her on the treadmill. No word on when she might return to action.

