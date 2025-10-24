Ric Flair Reveals Only He And The Rock Own Their WWE Intellectual Property

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on “Games With Names” to discuss various topics, including the ownership of his intellectual property.

Flair said, “Here’s the deal. There’s only two people that own their intellectual property in the history of WWE. Me and The Rock. Hogan owned his, but you know now he’s a terrible mess with his family fighting over his money.”

On how he got ownership of his “The Man” IP:

“Because I sued them. Because when I was dying, I was on life support for 14 days. Everybody cashed in. My agent stole $150,000. Because if I’m dead, then it goes to court, right? Or whatever my will was at that time. Estate planning is very important, by the way. But everybody cashed in, because I thought I was going to die. And then when I lived, then I find out what’s going on. I read the letters, WWE was writing me letters wanting me to sign my intellectual property back to him. So — I didn’t sue ’em. I just said, ‘I’m going public with this. Give me my s**t back. But like Undertaker, he’s now — it’s Mark Callaway [on his podcast] Six Feet Under. He can’t even get his. It’s crazy, it pisses him off. That’s why Steve Austin’s so mad. He they they will never give up Stone Cold.”

