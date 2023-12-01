Ric Flair Willing To Leave AEW After Criticism Of His Taped Rampage Promo

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair did a promo in front of the fans on Rampage after Dynamite, and he’s been getting some backlash for it.

Those in attendance at the tapings reported hearing Flair say something along the lines of, “18-28 no boyfriends no husbands meet me at my hotel room.” Flair has used a variation of that line in his promos for decades, but this time he’s received a lot of backlash on social media.

Flair apologized to Tony Khan on Twitter/X and stated that if he was embarrassing the company, he is willing to leave. Flair signed a deal with the company a few weeks ago to promote his “Wooooo! Energy” drink. Flair later confirmed that he is under a two-year contract and will join Sting on his retirement tour.

Flair posted the following on X:

“I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!”

Chris Jericho responded:

“Don’t listen to online assholes champ. You’re fuckin Ric Flair. Do what you want. Fuck em…”

Steve Austin also responded:

“Ric, I enjoy watching you do all the things you do. And you’re always having fun. Keep doing you. And that’s the bottom line.”