WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topic including how WWE talents keep performing at the highest level even after The Rock walked away.

Flair said, “I thought when [Johnson] walked away that it would slow down, but man, they just keep on marching. The talent keep performing at the highest level. Now it’s Seth, and Roman, and Cody’s doing a hell of a job.”

