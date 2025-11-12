Ricky Saints Talks Future Goals And Potential Main Roster Opponents

WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints appeared on The Five Count to discuss various topics, including what his future holds in the brand after becoming the top champion.

Saint said, “I would love to somehow win the NXT Tag Team Championships and become that Triple Crown champ there. But I think right now the focus is on being the best NXT champion that I can be, especially within this new era and making sure that this place is still the hottest place it was from the day that I came in.”

On potential dream opponents on the main roster:

“Seth Rollins is one name. Obviously, getting my rematch against Cody [Rhodes] has to happen for sure. Dominik Mysterio’s another one, Carmelo Hayes, those types of people … there are people that I’m like intrigued by in terms of wrestling, but I never do a list just because I don’t want to get mad if it never happens.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.