Ricky Starks Comments On Adam Copeland (Edge) In AEW

AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on The Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics including whether he wants to face Adam Copeland in AEW.

Starks said, “Well, the answer is no because Adam didn’t mention my name. I’m not going to mention his name.”

Starks also talked about how having Copeland in AEW is a good thing.

“I think it’s a great thing. Having new people come and spruce it up and mix it up is always good, especially people who are eager to try and help. That can only benefit everyone. I am excited to see the match ups he’s able to have within AEW. It’s a very exciting time, especially people who have fallen out of wrestling, to hear that Edge…Adam Copeland is back, is good. I just need to have a talk with him about the spear. There is only one top dog who uses the spear, and it’s me, Ricky Starks. We have to nip that in the bud. It’s just minor housekeeping rules when you come to AEW. Don’t tug on Superman’s cape, don’t piss in the wind, and don’t do the spear. I don’t want to have to spear Adam Copeland. I’ll be hated even more online. Edge, Christian, whatever, the biggest spear at AEW is me. I have the best spear.”

