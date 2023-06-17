Ricky Starks Looks Back At 3-Year Anniversary Of AEW TV Debut, Thanks Cody Rhodes

Three years is a long time.

Absolutely.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks recently took to Twitter to comment on the three-year anniversary of the day he became “#AllElite.”

Starks surfaced on social media on Saturday and shared his sentiments on his AEW television debut, answering an open challenge issued by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

“Wow,” he began. “The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night.”

Starks continued, “I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR enough either.”