Ricky Starks Says He And Big Bill “Made Something Out Of Nothing” In AEW

Ricky Starks and Big Bill are still your AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

And Starks in particular is “absolutely” proud of that fact.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Gabby AF for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about “making something out of nothing” with Big Bill in AEW.

“You know, me and Big Bill came together after All In with me as a manager and him as, me managing him, and then it turning into a tag team,” Starks said. “It’s been fun, it’s been very cool to see how things have escalated. Me personally though, I always tell people that we aren’t a tag team. Yes we’re the Tag Team Champions, but we’re still singles wrestlers because I don’t want someone to think like — at the end of the day, he is a great dude to be with.”

Starks continued, “We are just two co-workers just making it by. We’re tag team champions and we’ve really made something out of nothing and I think that’s something to be said for both of us in terms of our talent and ability. Yeah, I think people like it. They still wish that I was a singles competitor, but what we have right now, me and Big Bill, we’re making it pretty awesome I think.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.